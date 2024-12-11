Happy Ending to Family's Housing Struggle / Future of Reproductive Rights in California with Assm Bonta / Yolanda Renee King
State of the Bay shares a heartwarming story about a family who finally finds housing, explores the future of reproductive rights, and hears from Yolanda Renee King.
San Francisco Chronicle reporter Aldo Toledo shares a heartwarming story of a family who finds housing after years of struggle.
Assemblymember Mia Bonta (D-Oakland) and PBS NewsHour correspondent Sarah Varney join us to discuss the future of reproductive rights and how California is fighting to protect them.
And finally, Yolanda Renee King speaks to fellow high schooler Zoe Colley about how she and her family are honoring their family legacy of activism.
Host: Grace Won
Producer: Katie Colley