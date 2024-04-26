Charlotte K: The world is big and the world is small

As the newest edition to the KALW Music weekday crew, Charlotte K takes listeners across the globe with a selection of sounds that span all continents. She believes the radio is still the best way to discover new music, and that's what she hopes to do through her show. This week for On Repeat, Charlotte takes us to Morocco, Hong Kong, and North Carolina. Press play above to hear more.

“I just wanted to continue the amazing richness and eclecticism of KALW.”

Intro: Linkwood - “What’s Up with the Underground”

Song 1: Mamoun Ginia & Floating Points - “Mimoun Marhaba”

“What I really like about it is it plays with a tradition of Gnawa music from Morocco. It's very percussive.”

Song 2: Niecy Blues - “Soma”

“I just discovered her and she's actually signed on one of my favorite labels called Kranky.”

Song 3: Bolis Pupul - “Good Night Mr Yi”

“It's his first album and he went to Hong Kong because his mother was from there and he has been injecting Chinese tradition but also his Belgian roots.”

Catch Charlotte K every Monday from 10 p.m. to midnight on KALW.