Crosscurrents

Meet the 2023 Uncuffed crew at San Quentin State Prison

Published May 15, 2023 at 3:00 AM PDT
The newest storytelling class at San Quentin State Prison stands in front of the media center. From left to Right: Steve Brooks, Brian Asey, Greg Eskridge, Juan Moreno Haines, Ryan Pagan, Anthony Caravahlo, Tim Hicks.

Uncuffed is KALW’s prison radio training program and podcast where people in California prisons tell their stories. We’ve been leading classes in audio storytelling inside San Quentin State prison for over a decade. Participants record and edit personal interviews and conversations about their shared humanity, to inspire change. Since then, KALW has aired over 90 stories produced inside prison walls. 

Today, we’re going to add to that number and introduce you to the newest cohort of students in the storytelling program inside San Quentin.

