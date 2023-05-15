Meet the 2023 Uncuffed crew at San Quentin State Prison

Uncuffed is KALW’s prison radio training program and podcast where people in California prisons tell their stories. We’ve been leading classes in audio storytelling inside San Quentin State prison for over a decade. Participants record and edit personal interviews and conversations about their shared humanity, to inspire change. Since then, KALW has aired over 90 stories produced inside prison walls.

Today, we’re going to add to that number and introduce you to the newest cohort of students in the storytelling program inside San Quentin.

