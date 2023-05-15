Meet San Quentin State Prison's Newest Audio Storytellers

This aired in the May 15, 2023 episode of Crosscurrents.

We're proud to introduce the newest group of audio storytellers from San Quentin State prison. For over a decade, KALW has aired dozens of pieces from California prisons through our program, Uncuffed. Today, we're going to add to that number with an introduction to this newest class.

Greg Eskridge, Tim Hicks, Ryan Pagan, Juan Moreno Haines, Steve Brooks, Anthony Caravahlo, and Brian Asey are an impressive group made up of award-winning producers, writers, sports-editors, and filmmakers. They're fathers, and leaders, and facilitators. And every week, they gather in the San Quentin Media Center to learn the ins and outs of audio storytelling. One of their first assignments was to interview each other about a song that is meaningful to them. People shared everything from songs that got them through some of their darkest moments to music that reminded them of their loved ones.

"I listen to this song every day. It's part of my, I don't wanna say ritual, but it's just part of my day. It reminds me of her. I dedicated it to her because, you know, I've been searching for a long time for this perfect person and I feel that she has those qualities." Brian Asey

This piece was brought to you from the team at Uncuffed and edited by Angela Johnston and Ninna Gaensler-Debs. Our work in prisons is supported by the California Arts Council, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, and donations from listeners like you. The producers fact-check content to the best of their ability. Content is approved by an information officer.

