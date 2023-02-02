Corner Store / Bay Poet: David Flores / Black Panther / New Arrivals: Ajuan Mance
An Oaklander who grew up in his family’s corner store is now thinking about selling the family business. Today, we hear a new story from our series At Work. Then, two Bay Area creators share their thoughts on the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” And, we listen to readings from East Bay authors.
- An Oakland corner store owner struggles to find home in his changing neighborhood.
- 'This Armor/Pt. 2' by poet David Flores
- Bay Area comic book experts Thaddeus Howze & Ricardo Padilla talk about grief and Black & Brown relationships in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
New Ajuan Mance book is a response to the criminalization of Black people’s daily lives