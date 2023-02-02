© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Corner Store / Bay Poet: David Flores / Black Panther / New Arrivals: Ajuan Mance

Published February 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
Antar Behind the Counter at Northside Supermarket

An Oaklander who grew up in his family’s corner store is now thinking about selling the family business. Today, we hear a new story from our series At Work. Then, two Bay Area creators share their thoughts on the film “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.” And, we listen to readings from East Bay authors.

Crosscurrents