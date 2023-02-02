Bay Area comic book experts Thaddeus Howze & Ricardo Padilla talk about grief and Black & Brown relationships in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has so far made over $800 million at the box office. Moviegoers were eager to see how Oakland director Ryan Coogler would continue the story following the death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman, and they wondered who would take on the mantle as the new Black Panther? Also Marvel comic book fans were excited to see the first appearance of antagonist Namor, a powerful underwater mutant. Coogler recreated the legendary Marvel character to be Indigenous. Latino Comics Expo co-founder Ricardo Padilla and Scifi.radio writer Thaddeus Howze joined KALW’s Jenee Darden to speak about the film. They talk about the theme of grief, expectations going into the film, Namor’s indigenous background, and much more.

WARNING to those who haven’t seen the film there are spoilers throughout this interview.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available now on Disney+.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.