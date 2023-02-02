© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 11 a.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Bay Area comic book experts Thaddeus Howze & Ricardo Padilla talk about grief and Black & Brown relationships in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Jeneé Darden
Published February 2, 2023 at 6:00 AM PST
(L-R): Dorothy Steel as Merchant Tribe Elder, Florence Kasumba as Ayo, Angela Bassett as Ramonda, Danai Gurira as Okoye in Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has so far made over $800 million at the box office. Moviegoers were eager to see how Oakland director Ryan Coogler would continue the story following the death of lead actor Chadwick Boseman, and they wondered who would take on the mantle as the new Black Panther? Also Marvel comic book fans were excited to see the first appearance of antagonist Namor, a powerful underwater mutant. Coogler recreated the legendary Marvel character to be Indigenous. Latino Comics Expo co-founder Ricardo Padilla and Scifi.radio writer Thaddeus Howze joined KALW’s Jenee Darden to speak about the film. They talk about the theme of grief, expectations going into the film, Namor’s indigenous background, and much more.

WARNING to those who haven’t seen the film there are spoilers throughout this interview.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is available now on Disney+.

This interview was co-produced by Porfirio Rangel.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
