The Stoop: Invisible Scars

Today, we’re going to hear an episode from The Stoop, a podcast hosted by me and Leila Day. It recently won an award for podcasting by the National Association of Black Journalists. And this episode- it’s about something many of us grew up with in our homes.

When you get in trouble, and you get a whooping. Sometimes it’s with a belt, sometimes a switch from a tree, or a slipper spank on your behind. For many people, the homes we grow up in may normalize corporal punishment for kids- but do we understand what that really means for the child? And when is it- abuse?

In this episode called Invisible Scars, we hear the story of Angela, we talk to a leading pediatrician, and we hear about immigrant parents struggling with those 3 dreaded numbers- 911.

