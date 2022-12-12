The Narrative Arc Of Public Safety / Filmmaker Josh Healey / New Arrivals: Lizette Wanzer

From electing San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to Oakland’s Pamela Price, Bay Area voters have spoken, but what’s the message? Today, we hear how Bay Area residents voted on public safety. Then, we learn how Oakland filmmaker Josh Healey’s web series looks at how the Covid-19 pandemic shed light on inequalities affecting working class people. And, Bay Area author Lizette Wanzer reads from her book about the policing of hair.

