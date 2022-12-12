© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
The Narrative Arc Of Public Safety / Filmmaker Josh Healey / New Arrivals: Lizette Wanzer

Published December 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM PST
From electing San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins to Oakland’s Pamela Price, Bay Area voters have spoken, but what’s the message? Today, we hear how Bay Area residents voted on public safety. Then, we learn how Oakland filmmaker Josh Healey’s web series looks at how the Covid-19 pandemic shed light on inequalities affecting working class people. And, Bay Area author Lizette Wanzer reads from her book about the policing of hair.

