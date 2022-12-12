Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
Filmmaker Josh Healey questions pre-pandemic life in 'Normal Ain't Normal' web series
The episodes are set in an Oakland community early in the pandemic, and it looks at issues, such as public health, gentrification and financial hardship. Rosario Dawson co-stars and co-produces the series.
Watch "Normal Ain't Normal" on Youtube.