Today, we speak with Lester Chambers from the legendary band "The Chambers Brothers" about the highs and lows of his life and music career. He and his son Dylan talk about how their current band "Moonalice" has given them life. Then, baseball legend Orlando Cepeda shares what it was like to grow up in the sport. And, we’ll check out an old-time ballgame with wool uniforms, tiny gloves, and good sportsmanship.