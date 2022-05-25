Lester Chambers Continues Psychedelic Soul Legacy with son Dylan and band Moonalice

Back in the 1960s The Chambers Brothers came on the scene. The brothers from Mississippi introduced a fresh sound to the world– psychedelic soul. The Chambers Brothers are the voices behind timeless classics such as “The Time Has Come” and “People Get Ready.” The band was featured in the Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul.”

Never give up, never stop doing what you love, cuz music is our sunlight, we need that to bloom Lester Chambers

Lester Chambers lives in the Bay Area and 82 he is still rocking it out on stages. He and his son Dylan are part of the 10-member psychedelic soul-rock band Moonalice. They’ll be performing at BottleRock Festival this weekend and at Golden Gate Park on June 3rd.

In this interview Lester and Dylan Chambers talk about their bond, struggles and the power of music in their lives.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

