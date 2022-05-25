© 2021 KALW
Arts & Culture
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

Lester Chambers Continues Psychedelic Soul Legacy with son Dylan and band Moonalice

KALW | By Jeneé Darden
Published May 25, 2022 at 4:53 PM PDT
Full Moonalice Time Has Come Revue
Bob Minkin
/
Lester Chambers and son Dylan Chambers are part of the 10-member band Moonalice.

Back in the 1960s The Chambers Brothers came on the scene. The brothers from Mississippi introduced a fresh sound to the world– psychedelic soul. The Chambers Brothers are the voices behind timeless classics such as “The Time Has Come” and “People Get Ready.” The band was featured in the Oscar-winning documentary “Summer of Soul.”

Never give up, never stop doing what you love, cuz music is our sunlight, we need that to bloom
Lester Chambers

Lester Chambers lives in the Bay Area and 82 he is still rocking it out on stages. He and his son Dylan are part of the 10-member psychedelic soul-rock band Moonalice. They’ll be performing at BottleRock Festival this weekend and at Golden Gate Park on June 3rd.

In this interview Lester and Dylan Chambers talk about their bond, struggles and the power of music in their lives.

This interview was produced with help from Porfirio Rangel.

Jeneé Darden
Jeneé Darden is an award-winning journalist, author, public speaker and proud Oakland native. She is the executive producer and host of the weekly arts segment Sights & Sounds as well as the series Sights + Sounds Magazine. Jeneé also covers East Oakland for KALW. Jeneé has reported for NPR, Marketplace, KQED, KPCC, The Los Angeles Times, Ebony magazine, Refinery29 and other outlets. In 2005, she reported on the London transit bombings for Time magazine. Prior to coming to KALW, she hosted the podcast Mental Health and Wellness Radio.
