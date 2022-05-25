© 2021 KALW
Arts & Culture
80 over 80 San Francisco
May is Older Americans Month and we're sharing stories from San Franciscans 80 years and older as part of the "80 Over 80" project.

80 Over 80 San Francisco: Orlando Cepeda

KALW | By Ozzy Llinas Goodman,
Angela Johnston
Published May 25, 2022 at 4:52 PM PDT
Orlando Cepeda

Orlando Cepeda (aka "Peruchin" or "The Baby Bull") is a legendary San Francisco Giants baseball player, inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, in part for his remarkable achievements during the time he was on the Giants (1958-1966). He is originally from Puerto Rico and in the interview talks about what it was like to come to San Francisco and getting to know the city as a young man and the excitement of playing for the Giants in those early years of his remarkable career.

Click the play button above to listen to an excerpt from her interview with the 80 Over 80 San Francisco project. You can find his full profile and interview at the link below.

Ozzy Llinas Goodman
Angela Johnston
