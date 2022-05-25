80 Over 80 San Francisco: Orlando Cepeda

Orlando Cepeda (aka "Peruchin" or "The Baby Bull") is a legendary San Francisco Giants baseball player, inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame, in part for his remarkable achievements during the time he was on the Giants (1958-1966). He is originally from Puerto Rico and in the interview talks about what it was like to come to San Francisco and getting to know the city as a young man and the excitement of playing for the Giants in those early years of his remarkable career.

