Oakland Among Most Segregated Cities / Music Producer Chris Keys / New Arrivals: Josiah Luis Alderete

A UC Berkeley study ranked Oakland in the top 20 most segregated cities in the U.S. Today, we'll hear how that affects quality of life for marginalized groups. Then, producer Chris Keys talks about his mindful method to making music. And, San Francisco poet Josiah Luis Alderete reads from his new poetry collection.

Plus, today's featured local music is Dirty Cello . from San Francisco. They are playing a show on Friday night at Hopmonk in Sebastopol.