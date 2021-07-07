Oakland Ranks High On List Of Segregated Cities, According To UC Berkeley Study

Drive around Oakland on a Saturday and you may hear music in Spanish coming from a party, see a Black family gathered at a park for a barbecue and Asian seniors doing tai chi in Chinatown.

But diversity doesn’t equate to integration. Which is why a study from UC Berkeley’s Othering and Belonging Institute ranked Oakland high on the list of most segregated cities.

"The whole nation has become more diverse since 1990, but unfortunately that has not translated toward integration." Samir Gambhr

According to the report, since 1990, segregation has increased in American cities with populations of 200,000 or more people.

Samir Gambhr is one of the lead researchers for this study and explains the data in this interview.