Minnie Phan (she/her) is a Bay Area native with 10 years of experience working in art and culture. She joins KALW as Development & Communications Manager, bringing to the organization strategic thinking, relationship-building, and fundraising skills. Previously, she cut her teeth on transportation policy at the California Bicycle Coalition, where she helped build CalBike into a powerful voice for mobility justice. She holds a BFA from California College of the Arts.

When Minnie isn’t advocating for robust public media, she is a prolific illustrator and writer.

