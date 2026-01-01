Meklit Hadero is an Ethiopian-American vocalist, songwriter and composer, known for her electric stage presence, innovative Ethio-Jazz songs and vibrant cultural strategy work. Her sixth studio album A Piece of Infinity was released in September 2025 on Smithsonian Folkways Records.

Meklit is a National Geographic Explorer, a TED Senior Fellow, a former visiting artist and lecturer at Stanford, and former Chief of Program at YBCA. She has collaborated with Kronos Quartet, Andrew Bird, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, and the late musical legend Pee Wee Ellis. Her songs have taken her to the top of world music charts in the US and Europe, as well as to renowned stages on four continents. Her music has been featured by the New York Times, BBC, NPR, CNN, and many more. Meklit is co-founder of the Nile Project, winner of the globalFEST Artist Award, and a featured singer in the UN Women Theme Song.

She is the co-founder of Movement with Meklit Hadero, which is currently Podcast-In-Residence at KALW 91.7 San Francisco Bay Area, as well as co-Artistic Director of the Movement Immigrant Orchestra.