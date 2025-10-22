Governor Newsom deploys National Guard to support food banks

Food banks across the state are about to see an influx of camo .

Governor Gavin Newsom announced yesterday that he will be deploying the California National Guard to support food banks.

The Governor made it clear that they will not be acting as law enforcement. He described this deployment as a “humanitarian mission,” similar to March 2020 . That’s when they were deployed to support food banks during the pandemic.

California issues more than a billion dollars in CalFresh benefits every month. The delay in SNAP benefits is estimated to affect five-and-a-half million Californians.