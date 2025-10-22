© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Governor Newsom deploys National Guard to support food banks

KALW | By Jordan Karnes
Published October 22, 2025 at 2:19 PM PDT
U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Adam Goldstone from the 146th Airlift Wing’s Medical Group (146 MDG), unloads donated food from the back of a Foodbank Santa Barbara delivery truck at the West Boy’s and Girls Club located in Santa Barbara, California. March 27, 2020.
Senior Airman Michelle Ulber/146 Airlift Wing, Public Affairs
/
Digital
U.S. Air National Guard Lt. Col. Adam Goldstone from the 146th Airlift Wing’s Medical Group, unloads donated food from the back of a Foodbank Santa Barbara delivery truck in Santa Barbara, California. March 27, 2020.

Food banks across the state are about to see an influx of camo.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced yesterday that he will be deploying the California National Guard to support food banks.

The Governor made it clear that they will not be acting as law enforcement. He described this deployment as a “humanitarian mission,” similar to March 2020. That’s when they were deployed to support food banks during the pandemic.

California issues more than a billion dollars in CalFresh benefits every month. The delay in SNAP benefits is estimated to affect five-and-a-half million Californians.

The timing couldn’t be worse. Food banks across the Bay Area expect to be in high demand this holiday season. Adding to that, grocery prices continue to rise, seeing a nearly 30 percent spike in five years.
Bay Area Headlines
Jordan Karnes
Jordan Karnes (they/them) is a 2025-2026 Audio Academy Fellow.
See stories by Jordan Karnes