Invasive golden mussels threaten waterways in the Delta

KALW | By Jordan Karnes
Published November 5, 2025 at 1:56 PM PST
Golden mussel colony on a tree trunk recovered from the bottom of Salto Grande reservoir (Uruguay River, Argentina-Uruguay)
Boltovskoy, CC BY-SA 4.0
/
Wikimedia Commons
Golden mussel colony on a tree trunk recovered from the bottom of Salto Grande reservoir (Uruguay River, Argentina-Uruguay)

The Delta is one of the country's largest estuaries and home to half a million acres of farmland. The region produces dozens of different crops, and drives more than $4.6 billion in agricultural output.

But residents from the Delta say they feel abandoned in their fight against the invasive species, which are quickly covering boats, piers, and clogging irrigation infrastructure.

State and local water managers are concerned about potential damage to the pumping facilities that send Delta water to the rest of the state.

Last November, California voters approved Proposition 4. It gave $20 million to help with the infestation but none of it was set aside for the Delta.

The golden mussels are native to China and Southeast Asia, and are suspected to have arrived on commercial ships. They were found in North America for the first time last October.

Officials in the county say there’s no silver bullet but are experimenting with different solutions.
Jordan Karnes
Jordan Karnes (they/them) is a 2025-2026 Audio Academy Fellow.
