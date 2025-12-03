SF City Attorney sues ultra-processed food manufacturing companies

The first-of-its-kind lawsuit was filed against major food manufacturing companies including The Kraft Heinz Company, Coca-Cola, Nestle, and more.

It accuses the companies of using deceptive marketing to target children, low-income groups, and people of color while knowing that overconsumption of these foods could lead to adverse health effects.

Data shows that Black children were shown ads for ultra processed foods at a significantly higher rate than White children. In San Francisco , Black communities are hospitalized for diabetes at a rate 3-6 times higher than other races and ethnicities.

The lawsuit wants companies to take responsibility for the health care costs associated with ultra-processed food consumption for San Franciscans.

