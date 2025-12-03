© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
SF City Attorney sues ultra-processed food manufacturing companies

KALW | By Jordan Karnes
Published December 3, 2025 at 3:37 PM PST
Grocery store selves filled with junk food like packaged donuts, pies, and other pastries.
Cory Doctorow
/
https://www.flickr.com/photos/37996580417@N01/8495570358
Processed foods at a grocery store in Houston, TX USA

The first-of-its-kind lawsuit was filed against major food manufacturing companies including The Kraft Heinz Company, Coca-Cola, Nestle, and more.

It accuses the companies of using deceptive marketing to target children, low-income groups, and people of color while knowing that overconsumption of these foods could lead to adverse health effects.

Data shows that Black children were shown ads for ultra processed foods at a significantly higher rate than White children. In San Francisco, Black communities are hospitalized for diabetes at a rate 3-6 times higher than other races and ethnicities.

The lawsuit wants companies to take responsibility for the health care costs associated with ultra-processed food consumption for San Franciscans.
Jordan Karnes
Jordan Karnes (they/them) is a 2025-2026 Audio Academy Fellow.
See stories by Jordan Karnes