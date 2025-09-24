Oakland unveils e-bike lending program

Oakland residents will be able to rent one of 50 new e-bikes at Fruitvale Station. It'll cost 120 dollars for monthly rental, but low-income residents could pay as little as 20 dollars a month.

It’s funded by a 1.8 million dollar, five-year grant from the California Air Resources Board . Cars produce almost 50 times more carbon emissions per mile than e-bikes.

“We want families to have reliable, low-cost options to get to work, school, and daily essentials. This is another step in making Oakland the cleanest, safest, greenest city in America,” said Mayor Barbara Lee.

The city also is investing millions in bike and transportation projects. Since 2019 the “Let’s Bike Oakland!” initiative has worked to improve and create more than 200 miles of bike lanes.

To rent an e-bike, you’ll have to be 18 or older, and have a credit card and ID.