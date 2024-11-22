Activists hold vigil urging senators to block arms sales to Israel

A coalition of dozens of local anti-war activists called on Senators Laphonza Butler and Alex Padilla to support efforts to block the sale of US made arms to Israel.

The somber candlelight vigil outside the Senators’ offices Tuesday came the night before a Senate vote on a resolution to block a $20 billion arms sale to Israel…proposed by Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Activists with the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity, Veterans for Peace, Beyt Tikkun, and more participated in the vigil. They held signs, candles, and swaddled dolls, representing baby Jesus and the children killed in Gaza.

Rabbi Lynn Gottlieb, of the Interfaith Movement for Human Integrity, had this to say.

“We are asking her to have moral courage, whatever her future plans are, think of the children that are laying under the rubble”

Afraz Khan represents the Lighthouse Mosque in Oakland. He told the gathering the Biden administration has left him with little faith in Democrats on this issue.

“Democrats are just more polished in their rhetoric but it was through them that we sent tens of billions of dollars to Israel, so I’m not holding my breath on who’s going to be worse or better I’m just going to focus on the tactics we;ve been using.”

Steve Morse, with Veterans for Peace, also spoke before the crowd.

"We’re sort of sleepwalking through the reality of what the US military is, and of course all that money is going there instead of where it should go in health, education…"

Senators Padilla and Butler both voted against the resolution, which was defeated.

