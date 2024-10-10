'Golden Gate 26' protestors have first hearings in court

This story aired on the October 10, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

The pro-Palestinian protestors who blocked the Golden Gate Bridge back in April have their next preliminary court date coming up on October 21st.

It follows San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ decision to charge the group with more than 40 counts, including multiple felonies

Hana Baba talks with Christopher Alam, who has been covering the case for Alenteshar newspaper. They discuss the charges the activists face and where things stand ahead of the next hearing.