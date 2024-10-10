© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
'Golden Gate 26' protestors have first hearings in court

KALW | By Christopher Alam ,
Hana Baba
Published October 10, 2024 at 6:00 AM PDT
Supporters of the 'Golden Gate 26' rally on the steps of the San Francisco Hall of Justice
Christopher Alam
/
Al Enteshar Newspaper
Supporters of the 'Golden Gate 26' rally on the steps of the San Francisco Hall of Justice

This story aired on the October 10, 2024 episode of Crosscurrents.

The pro-Palestinian protestors who blocked the Golden Gate Bridge back in April have their next preliminary court date coming up on October 21st.

It follows San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins’ decision to charge the group with more than 40 counts, including multiple felonies

Hana Baba talks with Christopher Alam, who has been covering the case for Alenteshar newspaper. They discuss the charges the activists face and where things stand ahead of the next hearing.

Christopher Alam
Christopher Alam is a writer, producer, and journalist based in San Francisco.
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
