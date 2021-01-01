Chanthon Bun was born in the killing fields of Cambodia. He immigrated to the U.S. and is a 1.5 generation immigrant. Chanthon was incarcerated for 23 years, and paroled in 2020. His passion is to help at risk kids and the immigrant community understand the traumas that their families have gone through.

Inside, he was a facilitator and senior advisor in the Restoring Our Original True Selves (ROOTS) program, which aims to help the Asian Pacific Islander community heal from intersectional trauma. He is an accomplished artist specializing in pen urban art. Chanthon is also a CNC machinist. Chanthon has enjoyed sharing the personal stories of the incarcerated individual through the radio.

