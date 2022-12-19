© 2022 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Uncuffed

Prison’s Secret Santas (2019)

By Uncuffed,
Chanthon BunDamon CookeSteve DrownGreg EskridgeLuis GomezJoe KirkBryan MazzaNathan McKinneyTommy "Shakur" Rossbf thames
Published December 20, 2022 at 6:00 AM PST
The Uncuffed crew at San Quentin in 2019: Greg Eskridge, Edmond Richardson, Thanh Tran, Chanthon Bun, Nate McKinney, and Tommy "Shakur" Ross

For people in prison, the holiday season can be a painful time. Many miss their families and traditions. But it’s also a time when people get together with food and acts of kindness. During the holiday season, we thought we'd play you a favorite episode from Uncuffed Season 1, all about the holidays. You’ll hear how the guys at both Solano and San Quentin get through this time of the year.

"It was around Christmas time. I went to the store, and I bought a lot of food, like roast beef and chili beans, and rice ... And I put them in a big brown bag, and I came out on Christmas day, early in the morning, and I said to myself, 'the very first person that walks past me and says, 'Merry Christmas,' I'm gonna give them that bag."
Greg Eskridge

Thanks for listening to Uncuffed in 2022. Stay tuned for more episodes in the New Year! Subscribe to “Uncuffed” in podcast players, get on our email list at WeAreUncuffed.org and follow us on social media @WeAreUncuffed.

Happy holidays.

Learn more, sign up for Uncuffed news, and support the program at www.weareuncuffed.org 

Follow @WeAreUncuffed on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

A transcript will be available here within a few weeks.

Uncuffed
Stories from inside California prisons
Chanthon Bun
Chanthon Bun is a founding producer of KALW's Uncuffed
Damon Cooke
Dámon “L.A.” Cookë or “The Nomad” is a true force of nature
Steve Drown
Steve Drown is a producer of KALW's Uncuffed, presenting stories that show the humanity of incarcerated people.
Greg Eskridge
Producer for Uncuffed at San Quentin Radio
Luis Gomez
Joe Kirk
Joe Kirk paroled in 2020, after serving 5 years. The one thing that kept Joe going in prison was the memory of his grandparents' farm on the outskirts of Peoria, Illinois.
Bryan Mazza
Bryan Mazza is a producer of KALW's Uncuffed, presenting stories that show the humanity of incarcerated people.
Nathan McKinney
Tommy "Shakur" Ross
Thomas "Shakur" Ross is a producer of KALW's Uncuffed, presenting stories that show the humanity of incarcerated people.
bf thames
bf thames (Brian Thames) is a founding producer of KALW's Uncuffed, presenting stories that show the humanity of incarcerated people.
