Prison’s Secret Santas (2019)

For people in prison, the holiday season can be a painful time. Many miss their families and traditions. But it’s also a time when people get together with food and acts of kindness. During the holiday season, we thought we'd play you a favorite episode from Uncuffed Season 1, all about the holidays. You’ll hear how the guys at both Solano and San Quentin get through this time of the year.

"It was around Christmas time. I went to the store, and I bought a lot of food, like roast beef and chili beans, and rice ... And I put them in a big brown bag, and I came out on Christmas day, early in the morning, and I said to myself, 'the very first person that walks past me and says, 'Merry Christmas,' I'm gonna give them that bag." Greg Eskridge

Happy holidays.

