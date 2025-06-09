Hurricane Helene’s Deadly Warning & the LA fires recovery efforts

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss Hurricane Helene’s Deadly Warning, a Frontline/NPR documentary that examines how climate change-related storms have become more frequent and severe in the US, and why Hurricane Helene became an ominous warning about America's lack of preparedness for the growing climate change-fueled weather disasters.

Later in the show, we'll find out how the Trump administration's mass federal cuts have impacted wildfire recovery efforts in Los Angeles.

Guests:

Laura Sullivan, NPR News investigative correspondent

Hilary Beaumont, investigative journalist who has been covering the LA wildfires for the Guardian and other publications

Resources:

The Guardian: Trump’s mass federal cuts disrupt LA wildfire recovery: ‘It’s coming tumbling down’

Capital & Main: Undocumented Workers Prepare to Clean Up L.A.’s Fires Amid ICE Raids