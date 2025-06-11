The corporate abandonment of Pride

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the conservative backlash against LGBTQ identities and communities, which has led to major corporate sponsors pulling out of Pride celebrations across the country.

How are organizers and activists responding and reframing the meaning of Pride in this new political reality?

Guests:

Suzanne Ford, executive director of SF Pride

Ron deHarte, co-president USAPrides

Resources:

CBS News: 2025 Pride celebrations go ahead despite corporate exodus. But organizers say it won't be easy.

Slate: The End of the Rainbow—Corporations are turning their backs on Pride. I, for one, could not be happier.