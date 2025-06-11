© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

The corporate abandonment of Pride

By Angie Coiro,
Andrew Stelzer
Published June 11, 2025 at 8:55 AM PDT
cc/ via flickr user Tim Carter

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the conservative backlash against LGBTQ identities and communities, which has led to major corporate sponsors pulling out of Pride celebrations across the country.

How are organizers and activists responding and reframing the meaning of Pride in this new political reality?

Guests:

Suzanne Ford, executive director of SF Pride

Ron deHarte, co-president USAPrides

Resources:

CBS News: 2025 Pride celebrations go ahead despite corporate exodus. But organizers say it won't be easy.

Slate: The End of the Rainbow—Corporations are turning their backs on Pride. I, for one, could not be happier.

Them: Under Trump, Corporations Are Divesting From Pride. Here's What It Means for LGBTQ+ Orgs

