Your Call

The WNBA's LGBTQ+ fan base and the Golden State Valkyries

By Angie Coiro,
Andrew Stelzer
Published August 12, 2025 at 8:22 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, we'll find out how the WNBA evolved into one of the most queer welcoming sports leagues in the world.

With the Golden State Valkyries kicking off their first season, we’re watching as the new team melds with the bay area's diverse LGBTQ+ communities. How's the relationship going so far?

Guests:

Frankie De La Cretaz, journalist and co-author of Hail Mary: The Rise and Fall of the National Women’s Football League

Erin Lim, producer of KALW’s podcast series, Bounce

Megan Doherty-Baker, co-founder of the ValQueeries

Lo Valdezm, co-founder of the ValQueeries

Resources:

Just Women’s Sports: The WNBA’s LGBTQ+ Evolution

Refinery29: The WNBA Has Brought Lesbian Lust Mainstream. Now What?

The Guardian: Ride of the Valkyries: how the WNBA finally found a home in the Bay Area

Your Call
Angie Coiro
Angie has been making radio and hosting shows for more than three decades. And she's just getting started.
Andrew Stelzer