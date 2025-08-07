Big ideas with a legendary tech designer

This conversation aired in the August 7, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Designer Lee Felsenstein is legendary. He’s one of the Electronic Frontier Foundations’ "Pioneers of the Electronic Frontier"; a Laureate of The Tech Museum in San Jose; and a Fellow of the Computer History Museum. In his new autobiography, "Me and My Big Ideas: Counterculture, Social Media, and the Future," you’ll find something surprising: this hero to geeks and nerds the world over is no cliche. He didn’t spend his young adult years head down over a keyboard, oblivious to the world. He was at Berkeley, hitting the streets and getting arrested in the cause of civil rights. I asked Lee about his rare personality blend: introvert tech guy and radical protester.

