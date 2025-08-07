© 2025 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area
Crosscurrents

Big ideas with a legendary tech designer

KALW | By Angie Coiro
Published August 7, 2025 at 5:30 AM PDT

This conversation aired in the August 7, 2025 episode of Crosscurrents.

Designer Lee Felsenstein is legendary. He’s one of the Electronic Frontier Foundations’ "Pioneers of the Electronic Frontier"; a Laureate of The Tech Museum in San Jose; and a Fellow of the Computer History Museum. In his new autobiography, "Me and My Big Ideas: Counterculture, Social Media, and the Future," you’ll find something surprising: this hero to geeks and nerds the world over is no cliche. He didn’t spend his young adult years head down over a keyboard, oblivious to the world. He was at Berkeley, hitting the streets and getting arrested in the cause of civil rights. I asked Lee about his rare personality blend: introvert tech guy and radical protester. 
Crosscurrents
Angie Coiro
Angie has been making radio and hosting shows for more than three decades. And she's just getting started.
