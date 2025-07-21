Tell us about the books that shaped you

In recent years, book bans have focused a lot of attention on what some people think kids shouldn't read in school. But what about what they should?

As we head into the 2025-2026 school year, we'd like to hear from you about the books you read during high school that helped shape who you are today. What effect did those books have on you — and do they hold up today? Which books do you think high schoolers should be reading now?

Share your thoughts below, and we'll publish a list of reader recommendations in a few weeks, as the kids head back to school.

Your submission will be governed by our general Terms of Use and Privacy Policy . As the Privacy Policy says, we want you to be aware that there may be circumstances in which the exemptions provided under law for journalistic activities or freedom of expression may override privacy rights you might otherwise have.

Copyright 2025 NPR