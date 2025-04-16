Photos: Scientists trace a butterfly migration route that is millions of years old

Every year, for millions of years, a huge number of painted lady butterflies have migrated thousands of miles across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Though they've been a common sight throughout human history, scientists haven't understood quite how far they travel — or how they can withstand such a difficult journey.

Now, for the first time, an international team of scientists called the Worldwide Painted Lady Migration Project has traced their route. Over the past decade, they've identified 10 generations of the butterflies during their annual migratory cycle, from equatorial Africa to the northernmost parts of Europe and back. From 2021-2024, photographer Lucas Foglia accompanied them on their trek across countries and continents, taking pictures of the scientists and the insects they were working hard to understand.

His new book and exhibition, Constant Bloom, follows that journey, in which painted lady butterflies follow the seasonal rains and the flowers that pop up in their wake. "From the perspective of these butterflies, which live only five weeks in their adult life, the world is always blooming," he says.

Foglia says he learned how to spot the butterflies flitting among flowers — with their orange and black wings with eyespots on the underside, and bodies that shine in the sun. They love plants like thistles and buddleia, but they're not picky, he says. They'll drink nectar from patches of flowers that grow on the side of the road, or lay eggs on the plants that grow in construction site dirt.

Lucas Foglia / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery A painted lady butterfly rests on a milk thistle in Kenya.

It's one of the ways that painted lady butterflies have adapted to climate change, an issue that became a major focus of his photographs, Foglia says. As weather patterns have shifted due to global temperatures rising, when and where flowers bloom has also shifted, he says — but the butterflies seem to just change their routes accordingly. For example, in the summer of 2023, a drought in Europe made it difficult to find painted lady butterflies when they were in Switzerland, he says, but the scientists found they were convening on flowers high up in the mountains next to melting glaciers.

They found the insects in all kinds of places — not just on wildflowers, but on ones growing in parks, gardens and organic farms. "So at first I was photographing just the butterflies," he says. "And then pretty quickly I realized that the butterflies interrelate with people. So I started photographing people, too."

Lucas Foglia / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery As droughts and other extreme weather events reshape landscapes, migrating painted lady butterflies adjust their course in search of blooming flowers. Here, a painted lady butterfly rests in a camel skull in Jordan.

Foglia also soon realized that the butterflies' migration was taking place alongside human migration. He encountered people who, like the butterflies, were also making the journey north from various African and Middle Eastern countries, to cross into Europe to seek refuge. Many people asked him to take their picture, sometimes requesting he send it to their families back home.

Foglia couldn't help but compare the painted lady butterflies' experience of crossing borders to their human counterparts'. While butterflies "seemed to land on the shore and keep on flying," he said, the boats of people who landed ashore in places like Italy were detained and processed by the government to determine whether they could stay.

There's one memory that's stuck with him. Foglia was in the city of Jerash in northern Jordan when he came across a group of Palestinian refugees, walking among the city's famous Roman ruins. There were yellow flowers blooming on the path, where butterflies landed as they'd done for millions of years, he says, long before empires or the roads they'd built.

Lucas Foglia / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery Palestinian refugees Ghina, Raghad, Yusra, Nahla, and Rahaf walk through Roman Ruins in Jordan. Painted lady butterflies have been migrating through these blooming fields for millions of years.

It also made him think a lot about the ways human history is interconnected with nature, not separate from it, and how the painted ladies' migration is representative of that. "The butterflies are encountering people, are depending on people, and are also traveling alongside people who are moving for some of the same reasons, like searching for sustenance across borders," he says.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Lucas Foglia / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery A painted lady butterfly crosses Erg Chigaga in Morocco. Each year, painted lady butterflies cross the Sahara and Arabian deserts, timing their migration to the brief bloom of wildflowers that follows seasonal rains.

Lucas Foglia / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery A spiny zilla flower is pierced by its thorn, in Jordan.

Lucas Foglia / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery A painted lady butterfly drinks nectar from a pincushion flower in Spain.

Lucas Foglia / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery A painted lady butterfly in Tunisia travels north toward Europe.

Lucas Foglia / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery Arturo paints his face with campfire ashes at a nature immersion camp in Italy.

Lucas Foglia / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery Mickaël holds a painted lady butterfly in Ivory Coast.

Lucas Foglia / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery Foglia followed butterflies to the green spaces where they paused—some of which were marked by human borders. Here, decorated young people sit at the Berlin Wall on a Sunday morning, just out of all-night clubs.

Lucas Foglia / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery As Norway's climate warms, painted lady butterflies migrate farther north, making the longest butterfly migration even longer.

Lucas Foglia / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery Parsa holds his daughter Arda (wearing her butterfly dress) at Polarhagen Farm in Norway.

Lucas Foglia / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery A painted lady butterfly rests on lavender flowers in France.

Lucas Foglia / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery Diego and Musu pose for a portrait at a park in Germany.

Lucas Foglia / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery As Thomas searches for painted lady butterflies at Mpala Research Centre in Kenya, Erei protects him from wild animals and armed poachers.

Lucas Foglia / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery Sara eats breakfast with her grandmother in Italy.

Lucas Foglia / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery / Fredericks & Freiser Gallery A boat returns to shore in Ivory Coast.