The 10 Best Tiny Desk Concerts of 2024

It was a banner year at the Tiny Desk. We published more than 120 concerts in 2024, featuring superstars from around the globe, beloved legacy artists playing their hits, and emerging artists who used our little corner of NPR headquarters to introduce themselves to the world.

We couldn't possibly sum up such a diverse field in just 10 videos, so think of this list as personal recommendations from the crew that makes the series possible. We asked 10 members of our Tiny Desk team to each pick one of their favorite concerts of the year. We hope you get a chance to enjoy them with your friends and family this holiday season.

Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso

Argentine bones are fired in music. Born into a country frequently complicated by economic turmoil and political upheaval, Argentina's people have found their voice, solace and creative escape in the sounds that ricochet off their borders. First came rock en español, Boca-born rap, and now Ca7riel y Paco Amoroso. People point to the virality of this video as its claim to cultural significance. But this show isn't just an ebullient music moment — it's the ushering in of a new era of musical innovation for the country and the continent. —Anamaria Sayre, Tiny Desk producer and Alt.Latino co-host

Doechii

When I first discovered Doechii's music back in 2019, it made me wonder where she'd been my whole life. It's gratifying to see the well-deserved shine she's receiving five years later, and her Tiny Desk is the cherry on top. Performing a medley of cuts from her Grammy-nominated mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal, with an all-woman band, Doechii channels so many sounds — jazz, gospel, rock, musical theater — while maintaining a classic hip-hop throughline. So many gems were dropped during this show, and it's truly a masterclass in creativity and musicality. —Ashley Pointer, Tiny Desk producer

Chaka Khan

I've always considered Chaka Khan one of the great vocalists of our generation. It was an absolute thrill to be in the same room with that legendary voice and hear that it has lost none of the power and expressiveness that made me a fan almost 50 years ago. Her performance here is glorious and a reminder what a real voice sounds like (talking to you, Auto-Tune users!). —Felix Contreras, Tiny Desk producer and Alt.Latino co-host

LaRussell

LaRussell proved that some of the best performances come from musicians that have fun doing what they do best. This was an uplifting, energetic and genuine concert filled with laughs, contagious smiles and a few Smeeze dances sprinkled in for good measure. The rapper was unapologetically himself — an eccentric experience for the Tiny Desk, but business as usual for LaRussell and his series of Backyard Residency concerts. You seldom hear hip-hop without a beat, but this band didn't need drum to keep time, just those infectious Bay Area vibes. —Joshua Bryant, Tiny Desk video producer

TV On The Radio

I love rock bands in small venues. There's something about the intimacy that increases the energy and connection with the band. Maybe it's a deep-rooted nostalgia from going to punk shows in high school, but the band belting "We're howling forever!" over distorted combo amps felt exciting on a visceral level. TVOTR was a band I'd always enjoyed and respected, but I'd never fully connected with their music until seeing them at the Desk. It felt like a crash course on what I'd been missing. —Josh Newell, Tiny Desk Audio Technical Director

Nathy Peluso

The energy and excitement that Nathy Peluso brought to Tiny Desk was infectious. The intimacy of the Desk can often trigger nerves, but Nathy showed up authentically pumped-up for her performance which you hear through her "woos" and laughter in between songs. Her presence at the Desk was a refreshing reminder that music, at its core, is joyful. —Kara Frame, Tiny Desk video producer

311

I used to sing along to 311 songs in my bedroom (even though I definitely didn't know most of the lyrics). Having that band perform those same songs in our office was super nostalgic and totally awesome. I find myself rewatching this one over and over and I always hear and see something new: Anyone else see that CD named "Doug Disc" in front of SA's set up? These guys are still so tight and these four tracks sound pretty much the same as they did 30 years ago. —Maia Stern, Tiny Desk video producer

The LOX

When hip-hop music is arranged the right way at the Tiny Desk, there's nothing better. So many essential factors made The LOX show great, but the trust the trio put into the band and supporting cast catapulted their set to legendary status. We rarely see a group with 30 years together try something new. I wanted to ensure that we didn't try to duplicate the Verzuz moment, but somehow still reveal another dimension to The LOX. The setlist was carefully crafted to touch casual fans and the day-ones, allowing Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch to shine individually. While I don't think we covered enough golden-age hip-hop at the Desk this year, The LOX held it down firmly for now. —Bobby Carter, Tiny Desk host and series producer

Tierra Whack

It's easy to take these performances for granted. But trust me — the level of planning and care and thought it took Tierra Whack and her crew to pull off this Tiny Desk is staggering. From her custom-made notebook-shirt to the larger-than-life pencil, paper airplanes and, of course, cameo by The Phillie Phanatic, I sat slack-jawed through the entire set. And the performance itself was next-level, with nearly a dozen songs. Bonus: You'll now see that pencil resting on the Tiny Desk shelves. —Robin Hilton, All Songs Considered and Tiny Desk host

Thandiswa Mazwai

Every time I watch King Tha's Tiny Desk, it's a spiritual experience that stirs up a multitude of feelings. There is a sense of pride and honor that radiates from this performance; majestic, even. Her parents were journalists and political activists, and through her music you can hear the courage that must have shaped the family's life experiences. There is also a sense of peace and boldness of faith that suggests a feeling of hope despite the societal challenges that haunt this world we live in. But most of all, I feel happiness and deep gratitude to have seen this show live in our office, up close and unfiltered, and to be able to relive the experience again and again. —Suraya Mohamed, Tiny Desk executive producer



Copyright 2024 NPR