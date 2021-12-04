CNN fires Chris Cuomo for role in fighting brother's sexual harassment scandal

Updated December 4, 2021 at 6:09 PM ET

CNN has fired Chris Cuomo after new revelations detailed the journalist's role in advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, in the face of sexual harassment allegations.

"Chris Cuomo was suspended earlier this week pending further evaluation of new information that came to light about his involvement with his brother's defense," read a statement from the cable news network, which announced the news on Saturday. "We retained a respected law firm to conduct the review, and have terminated him, effective immediately. While in the process of review, additional information as come to light. Despite the termination, we will investigate as appropriate."

The Cuomo Prime Time host had already been suspended indefinitely as of Tuesday, after the New York Attorney General's office released a trove of new documents that offered new details on how Cuomo leveraged his industry contacts to dig up information on his brother's accusers.

"This is not how I want my time at CNN to end. But I have already told you why and how I helped my brother," Cuomo said in a statement after the news broke.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

