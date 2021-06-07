East Palo Alto Edition: June 7, 2021

Gov. Newson’s Top Housing Advisor Says California Should ‘Start with Yes’ on New Building — Times of San Diego

“[Governor Newsom’s top housing advisor Jason] Elliott pitched the statewide Housing Accountability Unit, which Newsom proposed in his January budget . With a proposed budget of $4.3 million, the unit would hold cities’ feet to the fire when they break existing housing law, and help them take advantage of laws already in place that streamline regulations and permits.”

East Palo Alto City Council pledges $2M to keep mobile home park affordable — Palo Alto Online

“The City Council on Tuesday night voted to loan $2 million from its affordable housing fund to help residents, who are mostly low-income, purchase their lot and stay housed at the park. Palo Mobile Estates Associates, which currently owns the park located at 1885 E. Bayshore Road, is in the process of applying for a subdivision, which means turning the park into independent sellable units. This means that residents occupying spots at the park can choose to purchase their lot.”

Facebook announces $1.5M in grants for accessory units — Palo Alto Online

“The grants will be made to East Palo Alto Community Alliance and Neighborhood Development Organization, Preserving Affordable Housing Assets Longterm Inc. and Youth United for Community Action to build two secondary homes as part of a co-op community land trust with a leadership development program; to United Hope Builders , to build a factory in East Palo Alto to manufacture prefabricated homes and employ local residents; to City Systems, to create a project showcasing secondary home constructions in garages; to Soup, to promote a new financing model with low upfront costs for financing secondary homes; and to Symbium, to help homeowners and nonprofits plan ADUs and aid cities in streamlining the approval processes for the secondary homes, sometimes referred to as in-law units or granny cottages.”

San Mateo County grants $500K to support nonprofit East Palo Alto housing manufacturer — Palo Alto Online

“United Hope Builders, through a partnership with IndieDwell, an Idaho-based B corporation and modular housing manufacturer, is building a modular housing factory on 7 acres of the former Romic Environmental Technologies site on Bay Road. The grant funds will help pay the salaries and benefits of the plant's manufacturing line employees.”