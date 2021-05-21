What Works: Grassroots Solutions Around The Bay

As California emerges from the pandemic, we’re going to introduce you to people and community groups who are innovating solutions around the Bay Area. To name a few — meet Gwendolyn Brooks, who runs an organization that feeds and houses San Francisco Bayview residents. In East Palo Alto, Lena Potts works with youth to give them a sense of community during virtual schooling. And in Fairfield, K. Patrice Williams launched her TV show to keep Solano County residents in the know. Stay tuned for these stories and more — of people bringing about positive change in their own neighborhoods.

