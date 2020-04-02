Bay Area Headlines: Thursday, 4/2/20, AM

Oakland Tele-Town Hall / Oakland Unified Campus Closures / Oakland Unified Campus Closures / SF Volunteer Network To Help Vulnerable Populations

According to the San Francisco Chronicle’s coronavirus tracking tool, there are 9,944 confirmed cases in California and 213 deaths. Here in the San Francisco Bay Area, there are 2,658 cases and 68 deaths.

Oakland Tele-Town Hall

Representative Barbara Lee representing Oakland and Berkeley will host a virtual event today to provide information about coronavirus crisis to her constituents. Lee will host the tele-town hall meeting from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. today to share COVID-19 resources with her constituents and update them on the work that she's doing in Congress to mitigate the effects of the ongoing pandemic. People can access the tele-town meeting by calling 866-757-0660. No access code is required.

Oakland Unified Campus Closures

Schools in the Oakland Unified School District, as well as many other school districts, have announced they will remain closed for the rest of the school year. This is following a statement yesterday by Alameda County Superintendent of Schools. Also, the governor the State Superintendent of Public Instruction and the State Board of Education President have said that schools should remain close through the end of the school year because of the pandemic Oakland school leaders announced they will be exploring alternatives for graduation promotions to higher grades, whether your summer school will be held and other impacts as well as working to complete plans to bring learning to students in their homes.

Extended Grocery Store Hours

Save Mart, Lucky, and FoodMaxx grocery stores will open their doors one hour early and one hour later for first responders starting today. The idea came from conversations between store owners and local and regional first responders due to the impact of the pandemic on their schedules.

SF Volunteer Network To Help Vulnerable Populations

San Francisco Mayor London Breed discussed the city's latest efforts to help vulnerable populations, including the elderly and the homeless, as the city grapples with 434 novel coronavirus cases, including seven deaths. As of Wednesday, to help disabled and elderly San Franciscans, Breed announced a city-wide volunteer network to assist people with errands like groceries, medications, and other essential goods during the shelter-in-place order, which has been extended in the Bay Area through at least May 3.

The program also aims to provide a sense of community for people living in isolation who can't leave their homes through a partnership with the Shanti Project. The city has created a centralized volunteer page for people helping seniors and adults with disabilities.