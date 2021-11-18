Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents
A UC Berkeley study explores Islamophobia 20 years post 9/11
This year, UC Berkeley scholars released a report that dug into the question: How common is Islamophobia nearly 20 years since 9/11?
They surveyed more than a thousand people from Muslim communities nationwide about their anti-Muslim experiences — whether from private citizens, or government. Almost two-thirds said they had either personally experienced or know someone who had been affected by policies targeting Muslims.
Elsadig Elsheikh co-authored the study "Islamophobia Through the Eyes of Muslims." He’s the director of the Global Justice Program at UC Berkeley's Othering & Belonging Institute. In this interview, he talks about his findings.