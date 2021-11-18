© 2021 KALW
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Law & Justice
KALW_CCLogo_Master.jpg
Crosscurrents
Crosscurrents is our award-winning radio news magazine, broadcasting Mondays through Thursdays at 5 p.m. on 91.7 FM. We make joyful, informative stories that engage people across the economic, social, and cultural divides in our community. Listen to full episodes at kalw.org/crosscurrents

A UC Berkeley study explores Islamophobia 20 years post 9/11

KALW | By Hana Baba
Published November 18, 2021 at 3:42 PM PST
Othering-Belonging.png
Shirien Damra
/
Artwork from the Othering and Belonging Institute, UC Berkeley

This year, UC Berkeley scholars released a report that dug into the question: How common is Islamophobia nearly 20 years since 9/11?

They surveyed more than a thousand people from Muslim communities nationwide about their anti-Muslim experiences — whether from private citizens, or government. Almost two-thirds said they had either personally experienced or know someone who had been affected by policies targeting Muslims.

Elsadig Elsheikh co-authored the study "Islamophobia Through the Eyes of Muslims." He’s the director of the Global Justice Program at UC Berkeley's Othering & Belonging Institute. In this interview, he talks about his findings.

Tags

Law & JusticeIslamIslamophobiaothering & belonging institute
Hana Baba
Hana Baba is host of Crosscurrents, KALW's weeknight newsmagazine that broadcasts on KALW Public Radio in the San Francisco Bay Area.
See stories by Hana Baba