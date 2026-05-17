The Bay Agenda: Raising AI: Parenting the future with De Kai

What if AI isn’t just a tool, but something we’re actively raising together?

AI ethicist De Kai takes part in a thoughtful, accessible conversation on how today’s systems learn from us, reflect our values, and shape the world we share.

De Kai is the pioneering AI professor who invented and built the web’s first global online language translator that spawned Google Translate, Yahoo Translate, and Microsoft Bing Translator. He holds a joint appointment at HKUST’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering and at Berkeley’s International Computer Science Institute, and is Independent Director of AI ethics think tank The Future Society.