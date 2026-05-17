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The Bay Agenda: Raising AI: Parenting the future with De Kai

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published May 17, 2026 at 2:22 PM PDT

Pioneering AI scientist De Kai takes a timely, human-centered look at the responsibility we share in guiding AI’s evolution.

What if AI isn’t just a tool, but something we’re actively raising together?

AI ethicist De Kai takes part in a thoughtful, accessible conversation on how today’s systems learn from us, reflect our values, and shape the world we share.

De Kai is the pioneering AI professor who invented and built the web’s first global online language translator that spawned Google Translate, Yahoo Translate, and Microsoft Bing Translator. He holds a joint appointment at HKUST’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering and at Berkeley’s International Computer Science Institute, and is Independent Director of AI ethics think tank The Future Society.
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Ben Trefny
I joined KALW in 2003. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, I helped our news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. I've also helped create numerous training programs — for teenagers, incarcerated people, and early-career journalists — and have taught hundreds of audio producers. I served as interim Executive Director for nearly two years. My work is currently focused on creating original live events, programming, and building partnerships with like-minded organizations.
See stories by Ben Trefny