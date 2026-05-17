The Bay Agenda: Designing the world's most beautiful airport

This discussion explores the evolution of San Francisco International Airport over the past three decades, and how shifting priorities around sustainability, wellbeing, and passenger experience have reshaped terminal design.

It centers on Harvey Milk Terminal 1, recently named the “World’s Most Beautiful Airport” by the Prix Versailles 2025, and a new benchmark for human-centered, sustainable design.

It also gives a sneak peek at Terminal 3 West, the next chapter in SFO’s evolution, exploring how airport design continues to adapt for the future.

Panelists include:

Ryan Fetters, an Aviation Leader at Gensler San Francisco, where he served as a key designer for the SFO Harvey Milk Terminal 1, implementing the innovative "quiet airport" concept. He specializes in experience-driven projects that bridge the gap between culture and technology to create community-centered spaces. With a background in retail design, he focuses on human-centered architecture and was previously recognized as one of VMSD Magazine’s “Designer Dozen”.

Melissa Mizell, Principal and Design Director at Gensler, bringing a user‑centered and sustainability‑driven approach that has shaped several transformative SFO terminal projects, including the redesign of Terminals 2, 1 and 3. Her work integrates programmatic needs, passenger comfort, and performance to elevate the airport experience, blending hospitality, workplace, and retail sensibilities into aviation environments. Known for her collaborative design process, she engages clients and teams to reveal each project’s core narrative.

Kirsten Ritchie, a Principal and Global Director of Climate Action & Sustainability, who led the sustainability strategy for the terminal, which achieved a 79% reduction in carbon emissions. She is a recognized authority in green product standards and was instrumental in securing the project's world-first Fitwel 3-Star and LEED Platinum certifications. Kirsten serves as a leading sustainability ambassador for the firm, championing design resilience solutions across the building, transportation, and infrastructure sectors.

Brad White, a Principal and Studio Director at Gensler San Francisco. Brad oversaw the delivery of the Harvey Milk Terminal 1 using progressive design-build methods. With over 20 years of experience, he has managed several of SFO’s most complex, award-winning aviation projects, including the ongoing Terminal 3 West Modernization project. He is known for his ability to prioritize client goals while fostering collaborative, high‑performing teams on complex, multi‑phased terminal projects.