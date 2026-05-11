Sonoma County launches free curbside chipper program for 2026 wildfire season

Sonoma County has launched its free Residential Curbside Chipper Program for the 2026 wildfire season to help residents reduce wildfire risks and improve defensible space around homes, county officials announced Friday.

The program, administered by the county's Permit Sonoma Fire Prevention Division, provides eligible property owners in unincorporated areas with up to two hours of complimentary curbside chipping service, according to a press release. Participants are also preapproved for a second visit, with appointments scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis, county officials said.

"Creating defensible space is one of the most effective ways residents can protect their homes and neighborhoods from wildfire," said Steve Mosiurchak, Sonoma County Fire Marshal.

County officials said maintaining at least 100 feet of defensible space and reducing hazardous vegetation can improve a home's chances of surviving a wildfire while also helping emergency responders access communities during evacuations.

The program has served hundreds of properties annually across Sonoma County, including communities from Cloverdale to Sonoma and Jenner to Kenwood, officials said.