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San Leandro shoreline project receives $1.09 million in federal funding

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Bay City News Service
Published May 11, 2026 at 9:34 AM PDT
San Leandro Bay - Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline
Luqman
/
Flickr / Creative Commons
San Leandro Bay - Martin Luther King Jr. Regional Shoreline

Congresswoman Lateefah Simon (D-CA-12) has secured more than $1 million in federal funding for the San Leandro Shoreline development project aimed at improving recreation access and shoreline infrastructure in the East Bay, her office announced Thursday.

The $1.092 million Community Project Funding grant will support clean water infrastructure, sea level rise mitigation, and nutrient runoff reduction, while also expanding recreational opportunities for residents in San Leandro and surrounding communities, according to a press release.

Rep. Simon announced the funding alongside Mayor Juan González during a visit to the shoreline project site. The funding is part of $11.2 million Simon secured for 15 East Bay projects in the 2026 fiscal year through the congressional Community Project Funding program.

City officials said the shoreline improvements are intended to strengthen infrastructure, protect bay waters, and expand public open space access for residents and visitors.
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Ben Trefny
I joined KALW in 2003. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, I helped our news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. I've also helped create numerous training programs — for teenagers, incarcerated people, and early-career journalists — and have taught hundreds of audio producers. I served as interim Executive Director for nearly two years. My work is currently focused on creating original live events, programming, and building partnerships with like-minded organizations.
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