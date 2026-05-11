With just over three weeks to the primary election, Governor Gavin Newsom still says he won’t weigh in on the race to replace him. That’s despite a crowded race for Democratic candidates that’s raised concerns about a possible Democratic lockout.

CapRadio politics reporter Laura Fitzgerald asked Newsom at a press conference why he didn’t want to make an endorsement.

"These are Democratic primaries," he said. "There are a lot of people that I’ve worked with for many many years. I’ve made this point again, we can roll back the tape, on many different occasions, many different settings. And so, that’s why. It’s just the basis of prior relationships and the respect for … you know I was there myself."

Newsom says his main focus is making sure a Democrat makes it to the general election, but that he wouldn’t do so by making an endorsement.

Recent polls show former Attorney General Xavier Becerra pulling ahead of other Democrats in the field. Billionaire Tom Steyer and former Congresswoman Katie Porter are shortly behind. Steve Hilton is the leading Republican.

