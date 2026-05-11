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Newsom still says he won’t weigh in on the race to replace him

KALW | By Ben Trefny,
Laura FitzgeraldCapRadio
Published May 11, 2026 at 10:44 AM PDT
California Governor
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Flickr / Creative Commons

With just over three weeks to the primary election, Governor Gavin Newsom still says he won’t weigh in on the race to replace him. That’s despite a crowded race for Democratic candidates that’s raised concerns about a possible Democratic lockout.

CapRadio politics reporter Laura Fitzgerald asked Newsom at a press conference why he didn’t want to make an endorsement.

"These are Democratic primaries," he said. "There are a lot of people that I’ve worked with for many many years. I’ve made this point again, we can roll back the tape, on many different occasions, many different settings. And so, that’s why. It’s just the basis of prior relationships and the respect for … you know I was there myself."

Newsom says his main focus is making sure a Democrat makes it to the general election, but that he wouldn’t do so by making an endorsement.

Recent polls show former Attorney General Xavier Becerra pulling ahead of other Democrats in the field. Billionaire Tom Steyer and former Congresswoman Katie Porter are shortly behind. Steve Hilton is the leading Republican.
KALW News
Ben Trefny
I joined KALW in 2003. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, I helped our news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. I've also helped create numerous training programs — for teenagers, incarcerated people, and early-career journalists — and have taught hundreds of audio producers. I served as interim Executive Director for nearly two years. My work is currently focused on creating original live events, programming, and building partnerships with like-minded organizations.
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Laura Fitzgerald
See stories by Laura Fitzgerald
CapRadio
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