California becomes the first state to offer free diapers for newborn babies

Governor Gavin Newsom announced, Friday, that California will be the first state to provide free diapers to all newborns.

Newsom says starting this summer, every baby born in a participating California hospital will leave with 400 free diapers. Families don’t need to register or apply, they’ll automatically receive the diapers when they’re discharged.

"This is what affordability looks like," he said. "It’s not a slogan, it’s a box. It’s a box of diapers."

The diapers will be provided by Baby 2 Baby, a nonprofit based in LA that manufactures and distributes essential needs for infants.

During this first year of the program, the state’s prioritizing hospitals that serve high numbers of Medi-Cal patients. Around half of babies born in California are on Medi-Cal.

This first phase was funded through last year’s budget. Newsom included another round of funding in his January budget proposal to continue it. Lawmakers would have to approve it.

California eliminated sales tax for diapers back in 2020.

