A conversation with curator Kerri Hurtado and artists Tanja Geis, Andrew Owen, and Lordy Rodriguez. This exhibition, which runs through May 8, 2026, invites viewers to consider climate change as an ongoing condition embedded in everyday life. This special event took place in KALW's Live Event Studio at the Mills Building.

Featuring photography, drawings, paintings, and collages, artists Francis Baker, Tanja Geis, Hughen/Starkweather, Cynthia Ona Innis, Andrew Owen, Lordy Rodriguez, and Arngunnur Ýr use data, direct observation, and materials including sun and soil, to translate environmental systems into artworks that emphasize accumulation, transformation, and time.

This exhibition is a part of a rotating exhibition program sponsored by The Mills Building for the benefit of its tenants and visitors, curated by Artsource Consulting. The Mills Building is located at 220 Montgomery Street in San Francisco, open Monday-Friday, 7am-6pm.

Meet the panelists:

Kerri Hurtado is a San Francisco Bay Area–based art advisor and curator with over 25 years of experience working at the intersection of artists, collectors, and institutions. As a principal at Artsource Consulting, she leads the development of thoughtfully curated art programs for private collectors, corporations, and public art projects, guiding everything from acquisition strategy to large-scale commissions and installations. Her work is rooted in a deep knowledge of contemporary art and a commitment to supporting artists through meaningful, context-driven placements.

Andrew Owen is a photographer working primarily in the tradition of large-format landscape photography. Since 2021, he has followed the cycles of fires and floods reshaping the California landscape, documenting major ecological events and their aftermath to understand the impact of climate change.

Tanja Geis is a visual artist who creates site-responsive installations, sculptures, and drawings that emerge from intimate encounters with edge ecosystems disrupted by human activity. Her practice explores how drawing close to, making strange, and engaging with the often overlooked impacts of humans on non-human lifeways might foster empathy and transform our perception of ecological responsibility.

Lordy Rodriguez makes works exploring the human urge to locate/define oneself by charting the environment in precise detail. Using the language of cartography, he makes drawings that go beyond map-making into abstracted, imaginary terrain.