This conversation highlights Keepers of the Steps, the living archive and cultural program at the United Irish Cultural Center dedicated to preserving generations of Bay Area Irish dancers, teachers, and families. Through stories, images, and lived experience, panelists reflect on how dance carries lineage, identity, and community forward.

United Irish Cultural Center KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny speaks with Keepers of the Steps Founding Co-Directors Eileen Mize and Anne Cassidy-Carew along with dancer and choreographer Megan Lowe and Red Barn Productions Manager Drew Patterson at the live event "The Bay Agenda: Keepers of the Steps" on St. Patrick's Day in 2026.

Bringing together perspectives from cultural stewardship, theatrical living history, and multidisciplinary dance-making, the program explores how Irish and Celtic performance traditions continue to evolve on modern stages. They consider preservation and innovation, place-making and performance, and what it means to keep tradition embodied, adaptive, and alive.

United Irish Cultural Center The United Irish Cultural Center brought many historical pieces to display at "The Bay Agenda: Keepers of the Steps."

United Irish Cultural Center San Francisco Irish Pipers member Maggie Baglin opens the live event "The Bay Agenda: Keepers of the Steps" by playing the bagpipes in KALW's Studio Events Space.