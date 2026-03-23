Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.
The Bay Agenda: Keepers of the Steps
An evening exploring Irish step dancing as living history, cultural memory, and contemporary performance.
This conversation highlights Keepers of the Steps, the living archive and cultural program at the United Irish Cultural Center dedicated to preserving generations of Bay Area Irish dancers, teachers, and families. Through stories, images, and lived experience, panelists reflect on how dance carries lineage, identity, and community forward.
Bringing together perspectives from cultural stewardship, theatrical living history, and multidisciplinary dance-making, the program explores how Irish and Celtic performance traditions continue to evolve on modern stages. They consider preservation and innovation, place-making and performance, and what it means to keep tradition embodied, adaptive, and alive.