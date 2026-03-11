© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
91.7 FM Bay Area. Originality Never Sounded So Good.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW @ 220 Montgomery
KALW Live Events
Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.

The Bay Agenda: Town Hall conversation with District 17 Assemblymember Matt Haney

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published March 11, 2026 at 9:50 AM PDT

A live discussion with California District 17 Assemblymember Matt Haney about federal, state, and city issues.

Assemblymember Matt Haney represents California’s 17th Assembly District, which covers the eastern side of San Francisco, including Downtown, the Tenderloin, North Beach, the Mission, Bayview, Castro, SoMa, Hayes Valley, Potrero Hill, Excelsior, and Chinatown. He serves as Chair of the Committee on Housing and Community Development, the Legislative Renters’ Caucus and the Committee on Downtown Recovery.

In the Assembly, Haney has made housing affordability, workers’ rights, health care access, and addressing the fentanyl crisis his top priorities. He has authored legislation to accelerate housing construction and enforcement, improve workplace fairness and safety, expand access to lifesaving addiction treatment, and strengthen California’s downtowns as cultural and economic hubs.

Assemblymember Haney joins KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny for a wide-ranging discussion about the future — from housing and small business recovery to public safety, neighborhood identity, and the role of civic media in shaping local change.

KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny and Assemblymember Matt Haney address a live audience at KALW's Studio Events Space on March 3, 2026.
Stafford Hemmer
/
KALW
KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny and Assemblymember Matt Haney address a live audience at KALW's Studio Events Space on March 3, 2026.

Please click the button above to hear the conversation.
Tags
KALW News KALW Live
Ben Trefny
I joined KALW in 2003. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, I helped our news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. I've also helped create numerous training programs — for teenagers, incarcerated people, and early-career journalists — and have taught hundreds of audio producers. I served as interim Executive Director for nearly two years. My work is currently focused on creating original live events, programming, and building partnerships with like-minded organizations.
See stories by Ben Trefny