The Bay Agenda: Town Hall conversation with District 17 Assemblymember Matt Haney

Assemblymember Matt Haney represents California’s 17th Assembly District, which covers the eastern side of San Francisco, including Downtown, the Tenderloin, North Beach, the Mission, Bayview, Castro, SoMa, Hayes Valley, Potrero Hill, Excelsior, and Chinatown. He serves as Chair of the Committee on Housing and Community Development, the Legislative Renters’ Caucus and the Committee on Downtown Recovery.

In the Assembly, Haney has made housing affordability, workers’ rights, health care access, and addressing the fentanyl crisis his top priorities. He has authored legislation to accelerate housing construction and enforcement, improve workplace fairness and safety, expand access to lifesaving addiction treatment, and strengthen California’s downtowns as cultural and economic hubs.

Assemblymember Haney joins KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny for a wide-ranging discussion about the future — from housing and small business recovery to public safety, neighborhood identity, and the role of civic media in shaping local change.

Stafford Hemmer / KALW KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny and Assemblymember Matt Haney address a live audience at KALW's Studio Events Space on March 3, 2026.

