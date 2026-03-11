© 2026 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Listen to panel discussions, live podcasts, and programs recorded at KALW's downtown pop-up studio.

The Bay Agenda: Navigating Money Conversations with Sheila Schroeder

KALW | By Ben Trefny
Published March 11, 2026 at 9:29 AM PDT

Gain confidence navigating the money conversations that shape careers & relationships at this live conversation with author Sheila Schroeder

Sheila Schroeder is the author of It’s Time to Talk: A Woman’s Guide to Navigating Money Conversations, a practical, step-by-step guide that helps women build confidence in financial management and navigate the money conversations that shape careers, relationships, and long-term security. Drawing on decades of experience in finance, she pairs clear guidance and suggested scripts with real-life stories to help women move past stigma and speak about money with clarity and confidence.

Ben Trefny
/
KALW

Alongside her writing, Sheila is a Business Development Consultant and Head of Business Development for the West Coast at Wealthspire Advisors, where she connects clients with the firm’s expertise to build thoughtful, values-aligned financial strategies. She brings more than 25 years of financial services experience and regularly leads financial literacy workshops and speaks on financial empowerment.

A full house of people takes part in an audience-engagement exercise about personal finance led by author Sheila Schroeder.
Ben Trefny
/
KALW
A full house of people takes part in an audience-engagement exercise about personal finance led by author Sheila Schroeder.

She spoke with KALW Executive Producer Ben Trefny in person at KALW's Studio Events Space on February 24, 2026.

Sheila Schroeder and Ben Trefny
Ben Trefny
/
KALW
Sheila Schroeder and Ben Trefny

Please click the button above to hear the conversation.
Ben Trefny
I joined KALW in 2003. As Executive News Editor and then News Director, I helped our news department win numerous regional and national awards for long- and short-form journalism. I've also helped create numerous training programs — for teenagers, incarcerated people, and early-career journalists — and have taught hundreds of audio producers. I served as interim Executive Director for nearly two years. My work is currently focused on creating original live events, programming, and building partnerships with like-minded organizations.
