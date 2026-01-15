The Bay Agenda: ICE & the Bay Area - Your Legal Rights

Michelle Liu

Immigration enforcement continues to impact communities across the Bay Area. Knowing your legal rights and where to turn for reliable information can make a critical difference.

ICE & the Bay Area: Your Legal Rights, a community-focused event featured leading immigration attorneys and scholars who will break down what individuals and families need to know about immigration enforcement, removal defense, and legal protections. This event empowered community members, advocates, and allies with practical knowledge and up-to-date legal insight.

Panelists include:

Michelle Liu Attorney Jeffrey B. Hayden

Attorney Jeffrey B. Hayden represents the residents of the Bay Area in California, which includes the cities in the metro areas of San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, and Palo Alto. He focuses his practice on criminal defense and juvenile offenses. He currently hosts the weekly radio program Your Legal Rights, providing free legal information and guidance for listeners.

Michelle Liu Co-host David Bigeleisen and YLR host, Jeff Hayden

Michelle Liu Immigration attorney Stanley Radtke in the middle

Attorney Stanley Radtke's areas of expertise are immigration law, removal defense, and appellate work in both immigration and criminal defense. In addition, he practices in Social Security Disability Appeals and personal injury claims. Mr. Radtke is a published author for his law review articles which have been cited by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

Michelle Liu Crimmigration Attorney Extraordinaire Carla Gomez

Carla Gomez was the Private Defender Program’s first in-house immigration attorney, focused on the intersection of criminal and immigration law, including post-conviction relief, as she previously did as a senior staff attorney in the San Francisco office of the Immigrants Legal Resource Center.

Michelle Liu Professor Bill Hing from USF

Professor Bill Hing founded the Immigrant Legal Resource Center in 1979 and served as volunteer executive director for its first two decades. A professor at the University of San Francisco School of Law, he is the author of at least 14 books, including, most recently, Humanizing Immigration: How to Transform Our Racist and Unjust System.