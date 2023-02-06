Silicon Valley group creates partnerships with African entrepreneurs

Many immigrants in a diaspora are still strongly connected to their home countries. Many have family back home that they’re supporting and they regularly send money back home. It adds up to alot of money overall. According to the World Bank, in 2020, 42 Billion dollars were sent to Sub Saharan Africa by the African diaspora.

In Silicon Valley, a group of African entrepreneurs and innovators want to go further- the African Diaspora Network wants to create large scale investment in Africa- to develop sectors like healthcare, education, and tech. Just this past December, they went to Washington for the US- Africa Leaders Summit that President Biden was hosting. KALW's Hana Baba talked to executive director Almaz Negash to understand what her group hopes to achieve, in her words, "beyond remittances."