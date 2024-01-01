Sonia PaulSolano State Prison Teacher, Uncuffed
Sonia Paul joined Uncuffed in 2021 as a teacher at Solano State Prison. As an award-winning independent journalist, writer and producer, she specializes in investigating how power hierarchies and transnational issues impact state systems and individual and community identity. Her stories have been published widely, in outlets like WIRED, Mother Jones, The Atlantic, Harper’s, National Geographic, NPR, 70 Million and the BBC World Service. Previously, she freelanced in India and created a grant-funded, community-based podcast series while teaching in Japan. She is a Bay Area native and loves ice cream.
A conversation with Lara Bazelon, law professor at the University of San Francisco and director of its criminal and juvenile and racial justice clinics, about the run for the district attorneys office and how it has changed over the years.
Darwin BondGraham, news editor at The Oaklandside, wrote an analysis about how the Oakland mayor’s race was all about public safety. KALW’s elections engagement editor Sonia Paul caught up with BondGraham to talk about how we got here, and how we’re seeing this play out.
In South Asia, caste conflicts and discrimination remain a potent force in everyday life. A new survey shows that caste discrimination is playing out in the United States, as well.
Most supper soirees aren't strategic ways to get people to work through their disagreements. But two friends have created the ongoing event, "Make America Dinner Again," to get folks talking.