Sonia Paul

S﻿onia Paul joined Uncuffed in 2021 as a teacher at Solano State Prison. As an award-winning independent journalist, writer and producer, she specializes in investigating how power hierarchies and transnational issues impact state systems and individual and community identity. Her stories have been published widely, in outlets like WIRED, Mother Jones, The Atlantic, Harper’s, National Geographic, NPR, 70 Million and the BBC World Service. Previously, she freelanced in India and created a grant-funded, community-based podcast series while teaching in Japan. She is a Bay Area native and loves ice cream.

