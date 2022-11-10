Incumbent SF DA Brooke Jenkins declares victory

The incumbent secured 56 percent of the vote after multiple rounds of ranked-choice voting, and claimed almost 48 percent of votes counted so far, according to reports from the city's 514 precincts.

On Twitter, Jenkins said her first priority would be to improve and promote public safety. She also thanked her family, friends, campaign team and staff at the District Attorney's office.

Jenkins was appointed District Attorney by Mayor London Breed in June after Chesa Boudin was recalled from the position. The DA had previously served under Boudin, but joined the recall effort, initially claiming she had done so as a “volunteer” – although it later emerged that she had been paid about 170-thousand dollars as a consultant by a non-profit backing the recall effort.

Breed took to Twitter to extend her congratulations to Jenkins on Wednesday afternoon.

In second place was competitor John Hamasaki, who earned about 43 percent of ranked-choice votes. On Twitter he said he could not believe the support his team received in under three months of campaigning.

Hamasaki said he was grateful to live in San Francisco and vowed to stand with fellow residents to fight to make the city better.